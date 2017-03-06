If you like pregnant giraffes, check out this Myrtle Beach woman’s parody

Are you like the millions who enjoy watching and waiting for a giraffe to give birth? Well, a Myrtle Beach woman has now given you a second option for web bliss.
Erin Dietrich, who is 39 weeks pregnant with her fourth child, streamed a video live on Facebook from her bedroom as she wears a giraffe mask and walks around. The video has over 7 million views
“I did it and it just exploded,” Erin Dietrich said Monday morning. “I had become obsessed with watching (April the giraffe) when I can’t sleep. My husband said we should order a giraffe mask off Amazon.”
Scott Dietrich, her husband, was doing the filming during Sunday evening’s live broadcast on Facebook, which presented some problems in itself.
“You can hear him laughing,” Erin Dietrich said. “I had to close my eyes a couple of times to keep from laughing.”
Dietrich also dances and sits in a rocking chair during the video, which is a parody of a giraffe at the New York Zoo that millions have watched in anticipation of the birth of her calf.
One commenter on the video posted: This is freaking hilarious!!!! I've had 3 kids and definitely know how that feels. But gosh this is funny!!! At least you're pregnant. I don’t think the giraffe is at all. You should sent this to Jimmy Kimmel.
The couple are now talking about an encore performance, perhaps when baby No. 4 arrives.
“We’ve talked about doing a live feed every night and maybe getting a giraffe hat for the baby when it is born,” Erin Dietrich said while laughing.
