York County deputies looking for missing jail inmate

The Associated Press
YORK, S.C.

York County sheriff's deputies are looking for an inmate they say stole a county truck.

The sheriff's office told local media outlets that 43-year-old Michael Eugene Davis escaped from the county vehicle maintenance shop around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff's spokesman Trent Faris said the truck is a white 2008 Ford F450 two-door pickup truck with South Carolina tag CG63685. Faris said the truck has the county's "rising sun" logo on the doors.

Faris said Davis was serving for a family court bench warrant and a commitment charge for an unpaid traffic ticket.

