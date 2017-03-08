SC ‘giraffe mom’ may go into labor before April the giraffe

Click on the video above to see the full Facebook Live video
It looks like it’s down to the wire. Who will give birth first, April the giraffe or “giraffe mom”?
Erin Dietrich of Myrtle Beach posted a Facebook Live video Wednesday afternoon of herself in a hospital bed wearing a hospital gown and, of course, her famous giraffe mask.
Dietrich originally parodied April the giraffe by posting a Facebook Live video Sunday of her walking around her bedroom. Dietrich told the Sun News she was inspired by the popular livestream of April walking around in her pen.
Dietrich’s original video has garnered more than 30 million views on Facebook and gained attention from national media outlets.
The second video was only about three-and-a-half minutes long, but she was seen at one point waving her arms around and swaying. Giggles could be heard in the background.
