71-year-old in Myrtle Beach fends off purse snatcher

A 71-year-old woman told Myrtle Beach police that a man tried to grab her purse in a Kings Highway store parking lot, but she hit him until he let go, according to a police report.
Myrtle Beach officers were called Tuesday night to a Wal-greens parking lot at 300 S. Kings Highway in reference to an assault that they discovered was an attempted strong armed robbery, a report says.
A witness told police she saw a man try to take the victim’s purse. She said she saw the victim on the ground and heard her screaming. The witness said the suspect left on a bike headed south on Kings Highway.
Police spoke with the victim who told them the suspect came up and tried to grab her purse, but said he let go after she kept hitting him, according to the report.
Officers noted the investigation was still ongoing in the report.
