This is why Myrtle Beach is the best cheap spring break destination in the U.S.

Light on money but don’t want to be shorted on fun? Myrtle Beach is the spring break destination for you.
A U.S. News & World Report has listed Myrtle Beach as the No. 1 Best Cheap Spring Break Destination for the second year in a row. The study is based on a expert analysis, as well as user opinions.
On its website, Myrtle Beach is described as a place “with a plethora of affordable oceanfront hotels, 60 miles of beaches and a short drive for East Coasters, Myrtle Beach is a great choice for budget-conscious travelers.”
“As the Myrtle Beach area continues to welcome more new visitors, year after year, we are confident we will continue to see rankings like these,” said Brad Dean, president and CEO of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, in a press release. “With a growing arts and culture scene, a rising culinary scene, new and improved attractions and entertainment options, not to mention new nonstop air service providing greater access for new visitors, there’s no doubt that these rankings will continue to include the Myrtle Beach area.
“This means new jobs and a growing local economy and that’s good news for all of us.”
▪ U.S. News & World report has also ranked Myrtle Beach as:
▪ No. 3 in Best Family Beach Vacations in the USA
▪ No. 6 in Best Affordable Family Vacations
▪ No. 9 in Best Alternative Spring Break Destinations
▪ No. 9 in Best Family Vacations in the USA
▪ No. 13 in Best Affordable Destinations in the USA
