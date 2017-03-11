South Carolina

March 11, 2017 9:23 AM

Lexington County deputies: Substitute was drunk in class

The Associated Press
CAYCE, S.C.

Lexington County deputies have charged a substitute teacher they say was drunk while in class at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Authorities tell local media outlets 52-year-old Judith Elizabeth Richards-Gartee was charged Friday with disorderly conduct.

Deputies say an administrator at the Cayce school notified a resource officer at the school that the substitute was drunk. Authorities say Richards-Gartee had an open container of alcohol.

Richards-Gartee was taken to a hospital. It wasn't immediately clear if she had an attorney.

South Carolina

