Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg makes two South Carolina stops Sunday

The man who gave us Facebook was in South Carolina on Sunday.
Mark Zuckerberg, the founder and CEO of Facebook, visited Charleston and Greenville. The social media guru posted, on Facebook of course, about his visit to Charleston.
“I’m in Charleston, South Carolina and I spent the morning at Mother Emanuel – the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the South,” Zuckerberg wrote of his visit to where Dylann Roof, the avowed white supremacist, committed the execution-style slayings of nine African-American worshipers at church study in 2015. “This community is a symbol of resilience.”
Zuckerberg also met with the City of Charleston Mayor, police chief, and other community leaders.
“They told me one reason the community got through this is they’ve been building strong bonds for years,” Zuckerberg wrote. “The mayor said that you can’t wait until a crisis to build community; you need strong community in place when a crisis hits.”
After his visit in Charleston, Zuckerberg made a visit to Greenville’s S.C. Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities.
According to the Greenvile News, Zuckerberg arrived at 3:15 p.m. and left about two hours later after enjoying a dance performance, taking a tour of the campus and chatting with a roundtable of students about their dreams for the future.
“He asked them about their experiences here, what it’s like to live in South Carolina, what he should do or see or eat before he leaves,” Governor’s School spokeswoman Christina Vandiver told the Greenville News. “They talked about diversity and where that’s going in the state. And he asked them about their plans for the future. They covered a good bit of ground.”
In January, Zuckerberg pledged to journey to all 50 states in 2017 to “talk to more people about how they’re living, working and thinking about the future,” according to news sources.
“It’s a part of his year of travel that he’s given himself,” Vandiver said. “He wants to spend a little time in each state that he hasn’t been to before.”
