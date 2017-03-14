SC is home to South’s best city, small town in Southern Living awards

South Carolina is home to the best city and small town in the South, according to readers of Southern Living.
Charleston was named the best city and Beaufort the best small town in Southern Living’s first Best of the Best 2017.
And those weren’t the only Best of the South awards going to South Carolina places. Among other top 10 finishers:
Restaurants: Husk, No. 3; Hominy Grill, No. 6; and FIG, No. 10, all in Charleston
Islands: Hilton Head, No. 4; and Kiawah Island, No. 6
Breweries: Coast Brewing Co. in Charleston, No. 10
Inns: The Inn at Middleton Place, No. 8, and Wentworth Mansion, No. 10, both in the Charleston area.
BARS: The Esso Club in Clemson, No. 6; and The Bar at Husk, No. 6, and Coast Brewing, No. 10, both in Charleston
RESORTS: The Sanctuary, Kiawah Island, No. 5
SHOPS: Charleston Garden Works, No. 6, in Charleston
Read the complete list of winners in the South here.
