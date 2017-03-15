South Carolina

March 15, 2017 12:17 AM

Woman in wheelchair sought in $10K cosmetics heist in Greenville

Anna Lee - The Greenville News

zlee@greenvillenews.com

Police were investigating a burglary at Haywood Mall in Greenville after $10,000 in cosmetics and skin care products were stolen from a kiosk Monday night.

It happened about 10:30 p.m. at Kristal Cosmetics, according to a Greenville Police Department spokesman.

There were no signs of forced entry, police said.

Investigators were seeking a woman in a wheelchair in connection to the burglary. The woman wore a black jacket, black pants and a pink scarf in a surveillance image released Tuesday.

Anyone who can identify the subject is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-Crime.

Related content

South Carolina

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos