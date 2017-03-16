Police: Man shot wife, says she did it herself

Police say a Mount Pleasant man fatally shot his wife, then called police to report that she had killed herself.
Mount Pleasant Police Department Inspector Chip Googe tells local media that 74-year-old John Meggett Magwood Sr. called police around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a possible suicide.
Officers found Garden Magwood's body in a bedroom. She had been shot.
Googe says that as police investigated the death further, they found that John Magwood had "shot his wife before calling the police."
John Magwood is expected to have a bond hearing Thursday. It's unclear if he has an attorney.
Comments