It’s lit! USC students celebrate on campus after big NCAA win

South Carolina students were out in full force on campus Sunday night (and early Monday morning) after the historic NCAA Tournament win over Duke.
Students are still parting at 1 a.m. #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/9nEoLdsaSE— Collyn Taylor (@collyntaylor) March 20, 2017
President Pastides shows up to Thomas Cooper for an impromptu speech. pic.twitter.com/joOqxRqcyG— DrinkingTicket ® (@DrinkingTicket) March 20, 2017
There's currently people swimming in the Thomas Cooper Library fountain at the University of South Carolina pic.twitter.com/pfcoaimqdN— Atlanta Sports Guy (@Atlantasportguy) March 20, 2017
Meanwhile at Thomas Cooper Library... pic.twitter.com/QMxx7ozBiA— DrinkingTicket ® (@DrinkingTicket) March 20, 2017
Currently on campus pic.twitter.com/PX9kenCX4S— Atlanta Sports Guy (@Atlantasportguy) March 20, 2017
Comments