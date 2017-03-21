Great White Shark now offshore North Myrtle Beach

After spending nearly two weeks in the Myrtle Beach area during spring break, Hilton the Great White shark has moved along offshore towards the neighboring resort of North Myrtle Beach.
Hilton, named for the resort where he was captured and tagged earlier this month, was pinged near North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.
He arrived on the Grand Strand March 10 and swam in circles there far offshore of Myrtle Beach for days.
The great white shark is being tracked by OCEARCHA, and is12-feet long and weighs more than 1,300 pounds.
The shark has not pinged and has not been spotted near shore.
The tracking is part of the research conducted by the group, and can be viewed here.
