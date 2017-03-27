South Carolina

March 27, 2017 10:32 AM

Man found shot to death in car in Anderson

The Associated Press
ANDERSON, S.C.

Anderson County officials have released the name of a man found shot to death in a car over the weekend.

Coroner Greg Shore told local media outlets that 30-year-old Ricky Grove was found late Saturday night.

Police Lt. Tony Tilley said dispatchers were called around 11:45 p.m. Saturday and told there had been a wreck and there had been some gunshots before the accident.

Tilley said investigators think the man was shot, then backed his car into a yard and knocked down a retaining wall and hit a tree.

Investigators found several shell casings about 50 yards from the vehicle.

An autopsy was planned Monday.

Police have not identified any suspects.

