Man cleared in 2015 shooting back in jail

A man who was cleared of attempted murder charges last year is back in jail after being accused of burglary.
The Herald of Rock Hill reports (http://bit.ly/2nGXBOi) that 23-year-old Davon Sharif Thompson was charged Saturday after a traffic stop in a February burglary of his next-door neighbor. He is being held without bond at the York County Jail.
Rock Hill Police Captain Mark Bollinger previously said that in 2015, a shootout between rival gangs from Charlotte and Rock Hill over a credit card scam left one dead. Several people were charged, including Thompson, but charges were dismissed last year.
According to State Law Enforcement Division records, Thompson was sent to prison when he was 16 for burglary. He was later released, but sent back for violating probation.
It's unclear if Thompson has an attorney.
Comments