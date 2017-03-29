Myrtle Beach's Swamp Fox roller coaster now a landmark

The Swamp Fox roller coaster in Myrtle Beach has been given an historic designation.
The Sun News of Myrtle Beach reported (http://bit.ly/2nf2FFH) the ceremonial proclamation was issued Tuesday.
The proclamation does not have any legal effect to ensure that the coaster remains. The city does not have an historic preservation board working to preserve historic structures.
The wooden coaster was built in 1966. It has 2,400 feet of track, with the biggest drop at 65 meet and a maximum speed of 50 mph.
City Councilman Randal Wallace says the roller coaster is typical of Myrtle Beach's history, which he points out is far different than Charleston's.
The American Coaster Enthusiasts unveiled a plaque commemorating its history for the 50th anniversary last year.
The coaster is ridden about 200,000 times annually.
