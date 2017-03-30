Watch USC face off against Clemson on ‘The Price is Right’ Friday

1:11 Doctor delivers a Romeo ... and a Juliet. What are the odds? Pause

1:33 John Gettys says he's running for Rock Hill mayor to improve sports tourism, literacy

2:45 Commutation recipient James Patterson Jr. had sentence reduced because of Obama

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners

1:00 Gold Hill Elementary students head to world robotics event

1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally

1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced

1:16 How to avoid drowsy driving