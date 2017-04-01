Ferillo awarded for efforts to erase racial inequities

A filmmaker who brought national attention to the dismal conditions of the state's rural schools and asked black and white South Carolinians to talk to each other is being recognized for his work toward eradicating racial inequities.
Bud Ferillo will receive the South Carolina Education Association's Walker E. Solomon Award on Saturday.
According to the association, Ferillo was chosen primarily because of his documentaries.
The 2005 film "Corridor of Shame" highlighted the plight of South Carolina's neglected rural schools along Interstate 95.
The 2015 film "A Seat at the Table" features the "welcome table" concept, which involves participants examining their own prejudices and listening to each other to bridge divides.
The University of South Carolina is replicating the program with its Collaborative on Race and Reconciliation. Ferillo is its coordinator.
Comments