SC soon could sell USC national championship license plates

Not every Gamecock fan can have a piece of the net from the Final Four.
But you soon can have fond memories of USC’s women’s basketball national championship above your car’s bumper.
State Sen. Mia McLeod, D-Richland, plans to file a bill this week that would authorize the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to create and sell special license plates celebrating the national champs.
“This is a win for our entire state, and people all over the state can share in that through the license plate,” said McLeod, who has bachelor’s and law degrees from USC.
Lawmakers this year approved license plates to celebrate Clemson University’s 2016 football national championship and Coastal Carolina’s 2016 baseball national championship.
