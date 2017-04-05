Confederate group presence at festival causes concern

The Summerville Town Council will soon be asked to take a public stand against a group that promoted Confederate history at the Flowertown Festival.
Louis Smith of the Community Resource Center tells the Post and Courier of Charleston (http://bit.ly/2nJ7fNn) the he and other Summerville residents plan to call on the council to condemn the actions of the Sons of Confederate Veterans at last weekend's festival.
Smith planned to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday outside Summerville Town Hall.
Festival organizer Gary Luckridge says organizers couldn't stop the display, since it was on private property owned by John Couch Tax Service. Owner John Couch says the group has been at the festival for 20 years.
Chapter Commander Ben Bunting says the group isn't white supremacist and doesn't want any problems.
