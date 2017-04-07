Strong winds still whipping across much of Carolinas

Much of the Carolinas remains under a wind advisory a day after strong storms moved through the area.
The National Weather Service says gusts of up to 40 mph are possible Friday across most of North and South Carolina. Sustained winds could be as high as 25 mph.
A gale warning is in effect off the North Carolina coast, with possible seas of up to 11 feet.
An initial round of storms across the Southeast produced one large tornado and reports of more than a half-dozen smaller twisters. Trees were toppled and power lines were brought down in Georgia, while heavy rains drenched areas of Alabama and South Carolina.
An earlier round of storms on Sunday and Monday killed five people.
