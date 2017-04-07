School official: Two teenagers who fell from hotel balcony were in school that day

Many questions still remain as police continue to investigate the circumstances behind the deaths of two Myrtle Beach High School students who died Wednesday after falling from a balcony at the Camelot By the Sea Hotel.
Amber Franco, 17, and Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores, 16, were discovered around 3:45 p.m. Horry County Schools spokeswoman Teal Britton said Friday the girls attended school the day of their deaths, but declined to comment on whether the girls left early.
“We aren’t able to share information until the police reach a conclusion on their investigation,” she said.
Meanwhile, police are reviewing camera footage from the hotel property.
“It’s under investigation, and officers are evaluating statements, interviews, and evidence to try to determine the cause of the events that occurred,” said Lt. Joey Crosby, spokesman with Myrtle Beach police.
Crosby said he understood the desire the public has to learn about the how and why of the tragic situation, but said it’s important for police to investigate thoroughly so they can provide the most accurate information to grieving families.
“With any investigation, you have to learn about the victim,” said Crosby when speaking generally about what the investigation process looks like. “You have to learn about their history. What was their life like leading up to the event? Was there anything going on in their lives? … Was there anything of importance that was occurring within their lives? … You collectively look at everything and determine as to what caused the events to occur.”
Officers are still piecing information together, and Crosby said he didn’t want to give a specific marker as to when the case would conclude. There were no new details to release Friday afternoon, he said.
Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said, while the cause of death for the girls was determined to be massive trauma from the fall, he is waiting for police to wrap up their investigation before ruling on the manner of their deaths.
Funerals for both Franco and Flores are scheduled for Saturday.
An obituary for Amber stated her personal reflection:
“As I stare from above I see the beauty in everything and everyone. My vision and love for art has allowed me to embrace and love all. We only have one chance to take a breath of this amazing world, please everyone find the beauty in love, life and family and unite yourself so that there can always be a great loving future for all.”
Britton said Friday that the mood at Myrtle Beach High School remains somber and sad. Everyone was still in a state shock over the tragedy, she said.
“There’s so many unknowns about this particular situation and then it’s multiplied times two,” she said.
Hotel officials at Camelot By the Sea referred all comments to their corporate office, and a phone call was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.
Elizabeth Townsend: 843-626-0217, @TSN_etownsend
Megan Tomasic: 843-626-0343, @MeganTomasic
