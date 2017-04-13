5 arrested in shooting death at South Carolina nightclub

Sheriff's deputies in South Carolina have arrested five people in a shooting death at a nightclub last month.
Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told local media outlets that 24-year-old Pierre Wilson of Columbia was ambushed March 22.
Lott said investigators found more than 50 shell casings from six guns outside the club. Investigators think five or six men were outside the club with guns drawn, waiting for Wilson to come outside.
Twenty-two-year-old Barry Reed of Columbia was arrested in Seattle and is charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Twenty-five-year-old Calvin Rockmore was arrested in Philadelphia. The other suspects are 27-year-old Anthony Brevard, 22-year-old Benjamin Chestnut, and 27-year-old Corey Sanders. All are from Columbia.
It was not known if the men have attorneys.
