South Carolina

April 14, 2017 4:38 AM

Republican attacks GOP rivals over Confederate flag

The Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina Republican running to replace U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney has blasted two GOP rivals for voting to remove the Confederate flag from the state's capital.

News outlets report that in a Facebook ad, Republican Sheri Few attacked election rivals Tommy Pope and Ralph Norman, who voted to remove the flag after a white supremacist killed nine African-Americans in a Charleston church.

Few said in the ad that when Norman and Pope voted to take the flag down from the Confederate memorial, what she calls "a war on our history."

Sumter Democrat Archie Parnell said in a statement that Republican leaders and candidates need to reject the hate Few's campaign promotes. Few said in a news release that Parnell's comments were an affront to people who understand "our" history cannot be destroyed for political correctness.

