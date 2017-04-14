SC police officer thrown off motorcycle dies from injuries

A Spartanburg Police Department officer who was seriously injured in a crash earlier this week died Thursday evening.
Jason Gregory Harris was 39.
Harris, who had been on his way to assist another officer Tuesday night, was traveling east on Union Street when his motorcycle struck the right rear side of a westbound car as it was turning left into a private drive, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Harris, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle, the Highway Patrol said.
“Officer Harris has been a loyal and valued member of the Spartanburg Police Department and will be greatly missed,” Spartanburg Police Chief Alonzo Thompson said in a statement. “Officer Harris has served our community well and we appreciate the sacrifices that he and his family has made to our community. We best honor Officer Harris’ memory and the memory of other fallen law enforcement professionals by continuing our service to the communities we vowed to protect.”
The news of Harris’ death saddened many in the community who knew the officer.
Akon Briggs, a Boiling Springs native and student at the University of South Carolina, said he first met Harris three years ago during National Night Out. Briggs said the two talked nonstop for 30 minutes and formed a friendship that left a deep impression on Briggs.
Their conversation inspired Briggs to want to become a police officer and follow in Harris’ footsteps. He said Harris told him to get a degree first.
Briggs told Harris that after he finished school, he wanted to get a job at the police department and be his riding partner.
“I asked him if I could be a motorcycle cop like him,” Briggs said. “He said, ‘You can be whatever you want.’ I said, ‘But I don’t know how to ride a motorcycle.’ He said, ‘Give me 30 minutes of your time and I’ll teach you what third gear can do on this thing.’”
“MPO Harris was one of the best police officers ever,” Briggs said. “He will always hold a special place in my heart no human can take.”
Briggs said while he’s heartbroken by Harris’ death, he knows his friend is in heaven.
“I know that God has my buddy right under his wing tight,” Briggs said. “Until I’m called up to meet God and Officer J, I’ll do whatever it takes to keep his legacy going and to follow his footsteps.”
Agencies from around the state took to social media to express their sadness and offer prayers and support for Harris’ family and fellow officers.
The Greenville Police Department posted a picture of Harris on Facebook with the message, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and coworkers of fallen officer Jason Harris with the Spartanburg Police Department.”
Former Spartanburg Police Officer Cody Garrett, who now writes for Blue Lives Matter, said on Facebook that Harris was a “good friend and great officer.” Garrett said he was on the SWAT team with Harris and had known him since the first day he was an officer.
“It seemed like Jason always had a smile on his face,” Garrett wrote. “He had a misfire before I was an officer and shot a can of Pringles so we called him Pringles and would hide Pringles in his car and on his bike. He always took it like a champ and dished it right out back at us. The city of Spartanburg has lost an amazing officer. Please send your thoughts and prayers to his family in these difficult times.”
The Pacolet Police Department issued a statement on Facebook that said, “A family lost a father and husband, we lost a blue brother, and a city lost a protector. Our hearts go out to the family of Officer Jason Harris of Spartanburg City Police Department. Rest in Peace and we’ll see you on the other side.”
The Greer Police Department, which changed its profile picture to show a Spartanburg Police Department badge with the black stripe across the center, also issued a statement on Facebook. “Our hearts break not only as a fellow agency but also as community members. The Greer Police Department sends thoughts and prayers to Officer Harris’ family and coworkers,” the statement read.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said on his Facebook page that Harris will be “greatly missed” and asked everyone to keep Harris’ family in their prayers.
A blood drive that was planned for Harris on Friday will continue as scheduled in his memory. Blood Connection buses will be stationed in front of City Hall from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for anyone who wishes to donate.
Harris joined the Spartanburg Police Department in July 2004, and was one of several officers in the motorcycle unit.
During his career, he also was a member of the SWAT team, the K-9 Tracking team, the downtown bicycle unit and the housing complex team, and was a gang investigator.
He had been injured in the line of duty before. In 2011, he was shot while with a tactical team that had gone into an apartment to serve a search warrant.
Harris is only the second Spartanburg Police Department officer to die in the line of duty. The first was Thomas Fox Abrams, on Jan. 7, 1962.
The last law enforcement officer to die in the line of duty in Spartanburg County was Sheriff’s Office deputy Kevin Carper, who was fatally shot on Feb. 27, 2007.
Harris is survived by a wife and three children.
