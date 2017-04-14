Carolina Cup and Colonial Cup combine

Say goodbye to Colonial Cup. The Carolina Cup Racing Association (CCRA) announced today that they’re combining the fall steeplechase at Camden’s Springdale Course with spring’s Carolina Cup.

Carolina Cup CEO Nick Ellis believes combining the two events will create nothing short of a memorable day of racing.

“The Carolina Cup has always been our flagship event, and adding the Colonial Cup to the program will provide new significance to the spring meet,” he said. “The change will permit the CCRA to focus its efforts on the spring meet and to preserve its commitment to its charitable beneficiary, The Health Services District of Kershaw County.”

The decision to combine the races was not easy. The Marion duPont Scott Colonial Cup has been contested since 1970. Now, following decades of financial loss on the November race, the CCRA had to be practical.

“The organization tried everything possible to maintain the Colonial Cup meet on its original fall date,” said Ellis. “But times have changed; college football has grown in importance and resulted in significantly lower attendance and revenue at the Colonial Cup.”

He said transferring the Colonial Cup to the spring date perpetuates Mrs. Scott’s commitment to top-level racing at the Springdale Course. Scott, a philanthropist and a thoroughbred horsebreeder, bequeathed the Springdale Race Course property to the State of South Carolina and its management the responsibility of The Carolina Cup Racing Association.

“Her guiding principle was to have the highest-quality racing at Springdale,” said Ellis. “This change in the schedule will allow the board to maintain its commitment both to her legacy and to the Camden community.”