Inmates back in cells after taking control of SC prison dorm; 3 officers injured

Three prison officers were injured Sunday after a group of inmates took control of a dorm at Kershaw Correctional Institution, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.
The incident happened around 3 p.m, said Dexter Lee of the S.C. Department of Corrections. All three officers were treated for non-life threatening injuries, he said, adding one had been stabbed.
The department called in its emergency team after the incident began, Lee said, to help officers re-assert control over the dorm. That happened around 7:30 p.m., when all inmates were back in their cells. No inmate injuries were reported Sunday night.
It was the second major event at a South Carolina prison in just over a week. On April 7, four inmates were strangled at Kirkland Correctional Institution, one of the state’s most high-security prisons. Two other Kirkland inmates have been charged in those killings.
The dorm where the incident occurred can house up to 128 inmates, Lee said, but the exact number in the dorm at the time of Sunday’s incident was not immediately available. It was unclear what triggered the incident.
Sunday’s events happened in the Oak Unit B Wing, Sommer Sharpe, spokeswoman for the corrections department, said in a statement. It was not known late Sunday how many corrections officers were in the dorm at the time of the incident.
There was no threat to public safety and the prison was secure, according to the corrections department, which is leading the investigation.
The facility, located in Lancaster County on U.S. 601 between Pageland and Kershaw, is a mid-level security prison that is known to house some violent inmates.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was on the scene working with the corrections department.
