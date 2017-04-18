Clemson, Medical University of South Carolina announce plan

Undergraduate students at Clemson University will be able to cut their studies by one year under a new partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
Local media outlets reported the two schools announced plans Monday to allow Clemson students to apply for admission to nine health-related graduate programs at MUSC.
Those programs include medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, physical therapy and public health.
Undergraduate students would spend three years at Clemson before starting their graduate work at MUSC. The students would get their undergraduate degrees after their first year of graduate school.
Clemson students accepted in the accelerated master's of public health programs would earn 12 hours of graduate school credit before switching to MUSC after their fourth academic year.
The program starts this fall.
