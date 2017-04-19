South Carolina

April 19, 2017 7:44 AM

Middle school teacher charged with assault of student

The Associated Press
HEMINGWAY, S.C.

A middle school teacher in Hemingway is facing charges after being accused of slapping a student.

The Sun News reports (http://bit.ly/2oKA6Uv ) that 29-year-old Morgan Minter Roundtree was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of third-degree assault and battery.

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that Roundtree is accused of slapping a student after a verbal altercation in a classroom at Carvers Bay Middle School escalated April 12. The resource officer at the school was notified.

The sheriff's office says no significant injuries resulted. There are no details as to the age or grade level of the student.

It's unclear if Roundtree has a lawyer.

