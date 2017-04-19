5 myths of the SC gas-tax debate

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:49 Video: Lewisville standout Josh Belk talks about Clemson, selection to Under Armour All-Star game Pause 2:11 File video: York County Courthouse opens amid Confederate flag controversy 5:16 Daring escape from Ukraine brings an orphan to her new family 0:57 Rock Hill customers rave about new Famous Toastery's atmosphere, 'delicious' food 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 0:31 Shooting Suspect Detained on Hawthorne Lane 0:24 Police detain one after Myrtle Beach shooting 2:01 Learning about life, cooking Indian style in Fort Mill 0:43 Video: what was Lewisville's Quentin Sanders doing when he got his first football scholarship offer? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Rep. Gary Simrill and Rep. Todd Rutherford discuss the damage potholes cause to drivers in South Carolina and the need for road repairs in the state. gmelendez@thestate.com