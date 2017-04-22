Teen found shot in fire had backpack, shoes, hoodie stolen

Authorities say a dead teen who was found shot by firefighters putting out a brush fire had his backpack, shoes and hoodie stolen, but not the semi-automatic rifle he was carrying.
Lexington County Sheriff's spokesman Capt. Adam Myrick said several surveillance cameras show 18-year-old Keon Brantley as he walked out of his apartment and toward woods in Irmo on April 15.
Brantley's body was found about an hour later. Myrick says the AK-47 rifle the teen was carrying in a box was found nearby, and it was not used to kill him. Brantley had bought the gun legally.
But investigators think finding out why Brantley's shoes, backpack and hoodie were taken and the person who stole them will help them crack the case.
