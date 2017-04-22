1 dead, 1 missing in Lake Murray boat crash in SC

One person is dead and a second is missing in the water after two boats collided in a nighttime crash on a South Carolina lake.
The Department of Natural Resources told media outlets the crash happened on Lake Murray around 11 p.m. Friday near Dreher Island.
Authorities say a 32-foot Intrepid power boat and a 16-foot bass boat collided. There were six people on the two boats. One person died, one person hasn't been found and three people were taken to the hospital.
Divers are in the water near the crash looking for the missing person.
Authorities are still investigating what led to the wreck.
