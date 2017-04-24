Accused SC serial killer won't be allowed to attend mother's funeral, official said

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 4:15 This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window Pause 1:21 Children enjoy frozen treat, time with Mother Goose during Rock Hill's Come-See-Me 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 2:05 Town of Fort Mill accepts Walter Elisha Park from Springs family 1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging 1:25 Video: new Winthrop women's basketball coach Lynette Woodard introduced 1:32 Video: Indian Land baseball showing Noah Fike what a team is 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 1:40 Froggy went a jumpin' with youngsters at Come-See-Me frog race 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

A timeline of events from when Kala Brown from Anderson and her boyfriend, Charles "Charlie" Carver, went missing in Woodruff, S.C. to her rescue and the grisly discoveries by the police at the location she was found. Realtor Todd Kohlhepp was arrested and charged. Alexa Ard / McClatchy