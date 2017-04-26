Deputy fired after charges of harassing estranged wife

A Pickens County Sheriff's deputy has been arrested and fired for stalking and threatening his estranged wife and her boyfriend.
News outlets report the Pickens County Sheriff's Office said in a police report that Deputy First Class Michael McClatchy was originally put on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation but was fired after Easley police filed two counts of harassment against him Tuesday.
McClatchy is accused of following and harassing the couple after a court-ordered exchange of children in a parking lot. The boyfriend told police McClatchy made obscene gestures, threatened to beat him and mentioned he had a gun. The man also says McClatchy followed their car and beat on its windows when they stopped.
It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
