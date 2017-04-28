South Carolina

April 28, 2017 6:38 AM

Congressman Cummings to speak at Florence NAACP dinner

The Associated Press
FLORENCE, S.C.

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings is the key speaker at an NAACP fundraiser in Florence.

The Florence chapter of the NAACP says the Maryland Democrat will speak Friday at its annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The event starts at 7 p.m. at the Florence Civic Center.

Cummings has represented Maryland's 7th District for 20 years. The Baltimore native is the ranking member of the U.S. House's Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. He began his political career in the Maryland state House.

The dinner's honorary chairman is the Rev. Calvin Robinson of Trinity Baptist Church, which was founded in Florence in 1868.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton 6:33

Obama: There is no one more qualified for president than Hillary Clinton
Rock Hill schools awarded for use of technology to support education 1:02

Rock Hill schools awarded for use of technology to support education
5th Congressional District candidates on health care 3:36

5th Congressional District candidates on health care

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos