South Carolina

May 02, 2017 6:57 AM

South Carolina Highway Patrol says 2 die in Saluda wreck

The Associated Press
SALUDA, S.C.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says two people have died in a head-on collision in Saluda County.

Cpl. Bill Rhyne told local media outlets the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Sunday about six miles west of Saluda.

Rhyne said a car was traveling east on U.S. 178 when it crossed the center line and struck a van. Both drivers died at the scene. No one else was in either vehicle.

The victims were 18-year-old Evan Blair Campbell of Greenwood and 66-year-old Lexie Turner Rodgers of Ninety Six. Autopsies were planned Monday.

Troopers continue to investigate.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal
This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 4:15

This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor 1:02

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos