Postage, pregnancy tests lead to SC suspects in international drug investigation

New details revealed Monday during a bond hearing in an international drug investigation show that pregnancy test boxes, lens cleaner and other items were used to conceal drugs mailed from Greenville that were found next to the body of a woman in Portland, Oregon.
Theodore Vitaliy Khleborod, 28, and Ana Milena Barrero, 24, were arrested last week after a monthslong investigation led federal agents to a residence at 823 S. Church St. in Greenville.
Khleborod and Barrero sat on either end of a table in the courtroom Monday morning, each wearing an orange jumpsuit with their wrists handcuffed and ankles chained. Khleborod sat with his head down, Barrero rapidly tapped her right heel. Neither said anything during a preliminary hearing before Judge Kevin McDonald in U.S. District Court in Greenville. Both were denied bond.
Investigators said last week that the Feb. 16 overdose of an 18-year-old woman in Portland, Oregon, led them to Khleborod and Barrero.
Homeland Security special agent Paul Criswell testified the woman was found dead in her home with a nearby package labeled U-47700, a level one controlled substance. Criswell testified that a parcel with a fake Greenville address and an opened pregnancy test box were found nearby.
The pregnancy test was a brand only available at Dollar Tree and had been purchased at a Greenville store by Barrero, Criswell testified.
Investigators connected postage on the parcel found at the Portland home to an email address used by Khleborod.
Criswell testified agents began contacting Khleborod via email to order packages of the substance U-47700.
Packages sent to agents also contained pregnancy test boxes of the same brand. Criswell testified the boxes were used to conceal the drugs.
On April 24, federal agents began surveillance on Khleborod and Barrero. During the 35 to 40 hours of surveillance, Criswell testified Barrero was seen transporting parcels, matching the description of those received by agents and the one found in the Portland home.
Criswell stated Barrero took about 35 parcels to the U.S. Post Office on E. Washington Street and deposited them into mailboxes outside.
On April 25, Barrero was observed meeting with a postal worker to hand off about 50 parcels of a similar description.
On April 26, Barrero was arrested in the parking garage at 823 S. Church St. Criswell testified Barrero had about 50 more parcels in her possession when she was arrested.
Khleborod was arrested later the same day outside of his job at an urgent care facility in Boiling Springs.
Both Khleborod and Barrero have been charged with possession with the intent to distribute and distribution of U47700, according to United States Attorney Beth Drake.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andy Moorman and Leesa Washington of the Greenville office are prosecuting the case.
ICE-Homeland Security Investigations, the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, the Greenville Police Department and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the case.
Comments