SC ex-police officer pleads guilty in federal court in Walter Scott shooting death

Walter Scott, 50, was shot April 4, 2015, by North Charleston officer Michael Slager while trying to run from a traffic stop. A bystander recorded the shooting with a cellphone. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division