Here’s why snake bites are increasing this year

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal Pause 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 0:38 Muschamp on accusations: 'Deebo wasn't there' 2:11 Muschamp talks about Deebo Samuel, more in Spurs Up Tour stop 1:08 Indian Land advances in S.C. 3A softball playoffs 1:56 Northwestern Trojans share their thoughts on Signing Day 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The floods of 2015 and Hurricane Matthew this year displaced many animals in the Myrtle Beach area. Snake Chaser Russell Cavender helps bring these animals back to their natural habitat. Courtesy of Russell Cavender