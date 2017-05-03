FBI translator, Clemson grad secretly wed Islamic State leader

A Clemson graduate who went to work for the FBI secretly ended up married to a member of the Islamic State.
An investigation by the Detroit Free Press uncovered the story of Daniela Greene, who graduated from Clemson University with a history degree in 2008, was sentenced to a two-year federal prison sentence in 2014 after she traveled to Syria and married the man the FBI assigned her to investigate.
Greene wed Denis Cuspert, a German citizen and rapper who allegedly recruited supporters of the Islamic State online, unsealed court documents show.
After a short marriage to Cuspert in the Middle East, Greene returned to the U.S. and pleaded guilty to making a false statement involving international terrorism. She has since been released.
Clemson University and the FBI’s South Carolina office didn’t have much to say about Greene’s case when contacted by reporters.
“This has been a while,” said Columbia FBI spokesman Don Wood. “I’m not sure what the deal is and why people are just now catching on to this one.”
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments