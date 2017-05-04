Bears, tourists don’t mix well at Myrtle Beach; SC wants hunters to kill more bears

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal Pause 0:24 'Snake Chaser' on call for nuisance or wayward animals 3:19 How shootings and training impact officers involved in them 0:53 Burned home bothers Fort Mill neighbors 2:08 Mother: 'My daughter was in the woods found 500 feet from that accident 3 days later' 1:14 One-eyed horse Patch a sentimental favorite in Derby 2:30 Fort Mill High School students haul in television awards 0:55 Video: big weekend coming up for Winthrop baseball 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:27 Missing Rock Hill teen's family, neighborhood asking for help Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Bear hunting is a big tradition that attracts sportsmen from around the southeast to South Carolina. Hunters are allowed to hunt bear for one week out of the year. The hunt involves dogs that track the bear and corner it until the hunting party can arrive. gmelendez@thestate.com