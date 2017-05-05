Storms bring damage, no injuries in eastern South Carolina

Storms moving across the state caused damage but no serious injuries in eastern South Carolina.
The biggest problems from the storms Thursday night and Friday morning were reported in Holly Hill in Orangeburg County and in Walterboro.
The National Weather Service had canceled all tornado watches early Friday. Conditions were improving although temperatures will be cooler.
Damage was reported to the roof of a strip mall in Holly Hill. Weather service investigators planned to visit Friday to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado.
The weather service was also going to check on damage in Colleton County, where an SUV was hit by a tree and a roof was torn off one house.
Duke Energy reported about 800 customers without service, mostly in Greenville and Oconee counties.
Comments