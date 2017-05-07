Father, 2 children dead after Fairfield County house fire

Three people are dead after a house fire in Winnsboro early Sunday morning.
Fairfield County fire crews reached the home on the 100 block of Robinson Avenue around 3:30 a.m., Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said.
Hill said the victims were a father and two children, but authorities have not released their names.
He said his office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the cause of the fire, currently unknown.
A later autopsy will confirm the cause of the deaths, he said.
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
