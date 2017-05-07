South Carolina

May 07, 2017 9:12 AM

Father, 2 children dead after Fairfield County house fire

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Three people are dead after a house fire in Winnsboro early Sunday morning.

Fairfield County fire crews reached the home on the 100 block of Robinson Avenue around 3:30 a.m., Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said.

Hill said the victims were a father and two children, but authorities have not released their names.

He said his office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating the cause of the fire, currently unknown.

A later autopsy will confirm the cause of the deaths, he said.

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

