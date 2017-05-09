Man pleads guilty in 2016 killing of Spartanburg High grad

A Spartanburg man charged in the 2016 death of a Spartanburg High School graduate has pleaded guilty.
The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2pfjKFf) 21-year-old Akello Chinara Jeter was sentenced Monday to 40 years in prison without eligibility for parole for charges related to the February 2016 death of 19-year-old Autumn Rayne Hunt.
Hunt was shot in the back of the head. Investigators used video evidence, Hunt's car's GPS device and Facebook messages to link Jeter to the killing.
Jeter pleaded guilty to murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He said he and his attorney were prepared to argue the shooting was an accident, but felt "it was the right thing to do" to plead guilty.
