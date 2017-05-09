3 teens arrested in Folk Nation gang dispute beating

Three teenage boys have been arrested after a gang dispute ended in a beating.
The Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2pYMoK0) the York County Sheriff's Office report says the victim was lured outside under the pretense of playing basketball and then attacked by the three teens Saturday.
Police officers saw the assault on video surveillance of the housing development where it took place. Deputies separately responding to a crash about 2 miles away apprehended two suspects, Deondre Shytle and Ashley Jeter, both 18. Both told police the victim was set up as part of a Folk Nation gang dispute and identified the third suspect, a minor who was later arrested.
All three are charged with assault by a mob, criminal conspiracy and strong-armed robbery. It's unclear if they have lawyers.
