Man shot to death in South Carolina

Police in South Carolina are investigating a man's shooting death.
Richland County sheriff's spokesman Curtis Wilson said deputies were called to some townhomes north of Columbia around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Wilson said deputies found a man who had been shot in the chest. The man was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
Deputies said the shooting apparently followed an argument between two groups of people. Investigators are interviewing witnesses to try to determine what happened.
No arrests have been reported.
