Poison ivy cases on the rise

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal Pause 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad 1:07 Poison Ivy flourishing in Congaree National Park 0:33 How to Identify Poison Ivy 1:03 Drew Colvin and Quentin Sanders starred for Lewisville baseball 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 1:38 Hurricane Matthew flooded local woman's home. Now, she's getting a second chance 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:30 Christians, Muslims take 'walk of faith' for unity in Rock Hill Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Poison Ivy is three times more prevalent in the Congaree National Park than it was before. Studies show it may be due to the increased presence of carbon dioxide. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com