South Carolina

May 14, 2017 4:17 AM

Cayce trail temporarily shut down because of alligator

The Associated Press
CAYCE, S.C.

A large alligator spotted in Cayce caused the temporary closure of a walking trail.

The City of Cayce tweeted a photo of the alligator Saturday morning where it was spotted near the Timmerman Trail and offices for SCANA Corp. The city says the area was being closed.

WIS-TV reports the reptile wasn't being aggressive and that law enforcement officers managed to get it to go into a nearby creek. There are alligator warning signs posted along the trail.

The State newspaper reported that the trail was opened later Saturday afternoon.

