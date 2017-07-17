Inmate captured after escaping from South Carolina hospital

An inmate has been captured after escaping law-enforcement custody at a South Carolina hospital.
News outlets report Berkeley County deputies say 28-year-old Mariel A. Watson was arrested early Monday morning after escaping Trident Medical Center in North Charleston on foot at about 5:12 p.m. Sunday. Berkeley County Sheriff's spokesman Mike Cochran had said the sheriff's office had been assisting the Goose Creek Police Department in guarding Watson.
Watson was being held on three warrants out of Goose Creek for charges of providing false information, resisting arrest and unlawful carrying of a firearm. He's also wanted out of Georgia for failing to register there as a sex offender.
Watson's escape is under investigation. Details on his capture will be released Monday.
It's unclear if Watson has a lawyer.
