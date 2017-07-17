Man accused of killing girlfriend found outside hospital

A 23-year-old South Carolina man is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend and leaving her in a wheelchair outside a hospital.
The Richland County Sherriff's Office announced Monday that Albertus Lewis faces a new charge of murder. He was previously charged with obstruction of justice.
Authorities said 20-year-old Mayra Sanchez was pronounced dead by doctors after she was found around 4:30 a.m. on July 5 at Palmetto Health Richland Hospital in Columbia.
Deputies say Lewis put Sanchez in a wheelchair and left.
Her mother Guadalupe Sanchez tells WLTX the family had a restraining order against Lewis.
