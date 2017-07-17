File photo.
File photo. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com
File photo. Gerry Melendez gmelendez@thestate.com

South Carolina

July 17, 2017 10:54 AM

On Election Day, hackers made 150,000 attempts to gain SC’s voter data, report says

Posted by Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C.

South Carolina was highlighted in a report as an example of the scale of hacking attempts that took place during the 2016 presidential election.

On Election Day alone, there were nearly 150,000 attempts to penetrate South Carolina’s voter-registration system, according to a report the Wall Street Journal published in Monday’s print edition.

South Carolina hired a private cybersecurity firm and had the state’s National Guard’s cybersecurity experts conduct security assessments at county election offices, the newspaper reported.

State officials requested the assistance of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which remotely completed a “cyber-hygiene scan” of South Carolina’s systems and found 55 vulnerabilities with four internet-connected devices used by the State Election Commission, according to the Wall Street Journal report.

Read the rest of the story here.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 3:25

Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal
This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window 4:15

This puppy survived being hogtied, and thrown from a car window
Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor 1:02

Nikki Haley's last Christmas open house as governor

View More Video